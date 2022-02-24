Pics: Cork covered in snowy blanket as weather takes chilly dip

Not quite a Winter wonderland, but a substantial bit of snow fall occurred in Cork over night with some waking up to a snowy white blanket on their car, windows and roofs.
Bit of #snow here in Cork alright.. pic.twitter.com/sFKNWwZheJ— Wild Work (@wildworkers) February 24, 2022
The snow did not stick in all parts of the county, but sleet and snow was falling heavily as people made their way to work and school.
Driving snow atm outside Cork city #sneachta pic.twitter.com/nH5MFS4dg4— Random Cork Stuff (@RandomCorkStuff) February 24, 2022
Lowest temperatures across Munster last night ranged between -2 to +1 degrees but it felt even colder "owing to an added wind chill factor".
Rockys not a fan of the the snow 💙🐕 pic.twitter.com/gbG1P8fUPM— Regina (@ReginaODCork) February 24, 2022
The cold and windy conditions will persist today with sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers.
#Cork #snow pic.twitter.com/AEQqCQg9fK— Axel Campbell (@AxelCampbell) February 24, 2022
A day for the duffel coat for sure!
Historic Charleville from the roof tops covered with a blanket of snow. #snow #Charleville #Cork #Ireland #Peace #peaceful pic.twitter.com/xBQ8BC6RfS— Evelyn O Keeffe (@eveballyb) February 24, 2022