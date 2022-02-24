Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 09:43

Pics: Cork covered in snowy blanket as weather takes chilly dip

Sleet and snow was falling heavily as people made their way to work and school this morning.
Sleet and snow was falling heavily as people made their way to work and school this morning. Pic Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

Not quite a Winter wonderland, but a substantial bit of snow fall occurred in Cork over night with some waking up to a snowy white blanket on their car, windows and roofs.

The snow did not stick in all parts of the county, but sleet and snow was falling heavily as people made their way to work and school.

Lowest temperatures across Munster last night ranged between -2 to +1 degrees but it felt even colder "owing to an added wind chill factor".

The cold and windy conditions will persist today with sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers.

A day for the duffel coat for sure!

 

 

 

