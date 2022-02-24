Cork court hears how €51k worth of cocaine was extracted from duvet in impromptu lab in Bantry house

A duvet soaked in cocaine had €51,000 worth of the drug extracted from it in an impromptu lab set up in a rented house in Bantry and now the main organiser has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

41-year-old Sean MacManus from Burrowfield Road, Baldoyle, Dublin, who lived for a period in Spain, has already served over four years for the crime. A 12-year sentence imposed on him originally was appealed on the basis of severity and constitutionality. In effect, he has been re-sentenced now.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a headline sentence of ten years and suspended the last three years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Credit will be given to the accused by the prison service for the period of more than four years which he has already served.

“This was a sophisticated and deliberate operation. In terms of the amount it is on the smaller size for sophisticated operations which the court sometimes comes across. But it was a sophisticated drugs operation and this man was in charge of the operation,” Judge Boyle said.

The judge said that cocaine had become a more popular drug in recent years but that did not mean that it was not dangerous. Judge Boyle said that drug-dealing had with it an associated violence also.

Detective Garda Andrew Manning said that an intelligence led operation saw this matter investigated by the divisional drugs unit in west Cork, the Cork city drugs unit and the armed support unit.

Officers went to the house in Bantry on November 26, 2017 and found the cocaine extraction lab which contained high purity cocaine with a street value of €51,000. For it to work, the cocaine had to have a 95 per cent purity.

Defence senior counsel Ronan Monroe said, “The house had been rented for the purpose of extracting the cocaine from the duvet. It was a temporary factory. He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

INDUSTRIAL CLEANING AGENT

Detective Garda Andrew Manning described how the operation involved the gang using an industrial cleaning agent called Isopropanol to leach cocaine from the lining of a duvet which had been soaked in the drug and posted to an address in Clondalkin from Sao Paulo in Brazil on September 28th, 2017, before being sent ultimately to the rented house in Bantry.

The package containing the drug soaked fabric was delivered to the An Post Sorting Centre in Portlaoise and then delivered to the address in Clondalkin where it was collected by the gang and brought to the house in Bantry where they set about extracting the drug.

It involved cutting the fabric of the duvet into strips, soaking it in powerful solvent causing the cocaine powder to rise from it. This powder was scraped clear and placed under heat lamps to dry it out to return the extracted cocaine to dry powdered form.

Det. Garda Manning said MacManus was to have been paid €5,000 for his expertise in informing the others on the process involved in extracting the cocaine.

MacManus had a previous conviction from Cavan Circuit Criminal Court from 2002 for possessing over €13,000 worth of drugs for which he was jailed for five years.