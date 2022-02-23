Developers return with revised residential scheme for Ballincollig

PLANS are once again in the pipeline for a residential development at a site in Ballincollig where planning permission was refused last year.

Back in July, Cork City Council turned down plans for 16 residential units at a site at East Gate on Main Street in Ballincollig.

Kway Developments Limited had sought permission for the demolition of an existing house and all existing structures at the site in order to construct eight two-bedroom detached houses and eight two-bedroom townhouses.

Access to the proposed development was to be via an upgraded entrance off Main Street.

However, city planners rejected the proposed scheme on the basis that the East Gate junction is already busy and experiences delays.

Planners said the proposed new development would “severely impact” the efficiency of the junction and exacerbate the traffic problems in the area.

Revised scheme

Now, Kway Developments Limited has returned with a revised scheme.

The developer is again seeking permission for the construction of 16 units at the site in the heart of Ballincollig.

Access to the site will be via an upgraded pedestrian priority entrance off Main Street which will include an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing and upgrades to the public footpath along the southern side of Main Street along the site boundary.

In the design statement accompanying the application, it notes that a previous version of the design was refused permission due to concerns associated with the site access being located at a busy signalised junction.

“Subsequent engagement with the Planning Authority has led to an agreement in principle that the site’s location makes it suitable for a zero-parking approach.

“The previous scheme looked to minimise the impact of vehicular movements on the amenity space, so the elimination of all parking has been a natural move for the design approach already taken,” the statement continues.

It adds that the proposed residential scheme has been developed to achieve “an appropriate level of density” for the town.

It says that while the previous scheme had looked to utilise shared surfaces “to maximise the amenity value of the open space, the elimination of all parking in the current design has allowed significantly more scope for the delivery of a high-quality amenity space” and adds that “vehicular access is provided to the existing dwelling to the rear as well as occasional access for refuse trucks, emergency vehicles etc but otherwise all open space is pedestrian space”.

The design statement concludes by arguing that the site’s town centre location makes it an “ideal location for a zero-parking scheme allowing for the usual dominance of cars to be avoided with the delivery of quality, central amenity space that can be a hugely positive feature of the living environment for all residents.

“The reliance on car ownership can be seen to be evolving and this scheme attempts to illustrate the very real benefits to residents of a car-free environment”.

A decision on the revised scheme is due by early April.