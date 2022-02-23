Briton living in Cork who allegedly threatened female Labour MP has case adjourned

Directions are to be given by the Director of Public Prosecutions on April 6 in the case against a 41-year-old Briton living in Cork who is accused of sending by telephone a message that was menacing.

The charge relates to the investigation of an alleged threat to British police that a female Labour MP would be killed.

Daniel Weavers with an address at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, had the case against him adjourned by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

The engineer was charged with a single count that on October 18 last 2021, he did at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, send by telephone a message that was menacing, contrary the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951, as amended by the Communications Regulations (Amendment) Act 2007.