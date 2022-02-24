Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Woman sentenced for having heroin for sale in Cork village

The heroin had a street value of €1,276.
Woman sentenced for having heroin for sale in Cork village

39-year-old Niamh O’Sullivan, of 21 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty that at an apartment at Island View House, Gortnalahee, Carrignavar, she had Diamorphine – better known as heroin - for sale or supply on August 15 last year. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A woman who admitted having heroin for sale in Carrignavar last August was sentenced to three years in prison but with the last two years suspended. 

39-year-old Niamh O’Sullivan, of 21 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty that at an apartment at Island View House, Gortnalahee, Carrignavar, she had Diamorphine – better known as heroin - for sale or supply on August 15 last year.

She signed a plea of guilty to that charge at Cork District Court and affirmed the signed plea at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said the accused had been in custody since August 16 last. Ms McCarthy said a prison governor’s report on the accused showed that she was what is termed an enhanced prisoner and has taken up a number of opportunities in terms of education and rehabilitation.

Garda Martin Drew first found three deals of heroin on the accused and later found a further 23 deals of the drug on her person.

The heroin had a street value of €1,276.

Garda Drew accepted the submission from Ms McCarthy that the accused did not have any trappings of wealth as a result her drug-dealing.

The accused was convicted twice at district court level for having drugs for sale or supply but this dated back to 2012 and 2013.

While it was not a large amount of drugs, the judge commented that, “Heroin is a dangerous and addictive drug.”

More in this section

Passport Office Dublin January saw highest volume of monthly passport applications ever received
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Briton living in Cork who allegedly threatened female Labour MP has case adjourned
Caution urged as Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning Caution urged as Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning
cork court
<p>PLANS are once again in the pipeline for a residential development at a site in Ballincollig where planning permission was refused last year.</p>

Developers return with revised residential scheme for Ballincollig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more