Woman sentenced for having heroin for sale in Cork village

A woman who admitted having heroin for sale in Carrignavar last August was sentenced to three years in prison but with the last two years suspended.

39-year-old Niamh O’Sullivan, of 21 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty that at an apartment at Island View House, Gortnalahee, Carrignavar, she had Diamorphine – better known as heroin - for sale or supply on August 15 last year.

She signed a plea of guilty to that charge at Cork District Court and affirmed the signed plea at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said the accused had been in custody since August 16 last. Ms McCarthy said a prison governor’s report on the accused showed that she was what is termed an enhanced prisoner and has taken up a number of opportunities in terms of education and rehabilitation.

Garda Martin Drew first found three deals of heroin on the accused and later found a further 23 deals of the drug on her person.

The heroin had a street value of €1,276.

Garda Drew accepted the submission from Ms McCarthy that the accused did not have any trappings of wealth as a result her drug-dealing.

The accused was convicted twice at district court level for having drugs for sale or supply but this dated back to 2012 and 2013.

While it was not a large amount of drugs, the judge commented that, “Heroin is a dangerous and addictive drug.”