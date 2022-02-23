Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating teen missing from Cork city

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Cork city.

Tobiasz Rogolski, 16, has been missing from the Ballyvolane area since the evening of Thursday, February 17.

Tobiasz is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build and brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a purple and black North Face jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Tobiasz's whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.