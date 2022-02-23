Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 16:30

Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating teen missing from Cork city

Tobiasz Rogolski, 16, has been missing since Thursday evening. 
Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating teen missing from Cork city

Tobiasz Rogolski, 16, has been missing from the Ballyvolane area since the evening of Thursday, February 17.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Cork city.

Tobiasz Rogolski, 16, has been missing from the Ballyvolane area since the evening of Thursday, February 17.

Tobiasz is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build and brown hair. 

When last seen, he was wearing a purple and black North Face jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Tobiasz's whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Mother of man who fell to his death in Cork blowhole calls for area to fenced off from public Mother of man who fell to his death in Cork blowhole calls for area to fenced off from public
Team of medical staff in personal protective equipment walking in hospital corridor More than 6,200 people died with Covid-19 in Ireland in last two years
Guide dog charity looking for people to foster puppies in Cork Guide dog charity looking for people to foster puppies in Cork
cork garda
Gardaí and emergency services responding after car discovered in Lee 

Gardaí and emergency services responding after car discovered in Lee 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more