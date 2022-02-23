Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 16:04

Gardaí and emergency services responding after car discovered in Lee 

Divers are understood to be searching the river. 
Gardaí and emergency services are responding to an incident in Blackrock (file image). Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí and emergency services are responding to an incident in Blackrock and divers are understood to be searching the river after a car was discovered in the water.

The Garda Press Office said a car had been discovered in the Lee and the car was empty.

It is understood that gardaí received reports of a car in the water by the Blackrock end of the Marina just after 2pm.

Members of the Coast Guard are at the scene, and divers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery are understood to be searching the river near the scene of the incident.

It is believed that a sonar search of the river is being carried out.

It has not been ascertained when the car went into the water.

Garda enquiries are ongoing.

