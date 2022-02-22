Cork pensioner who was burgled issues public appeal for information

An 84-year-old pensioner, who earlier this month was subjected to an aggravated burglary alongside her brother in which the thief fled with their life savings, has issued a public appeal for information in a bid to solve the case.

Mary O’Halloran told Virgin Media News that she is “praying hard” that the man who held her and her 79-year-old brother Gerry captive at knife point will be apprehended before he hurts anybody else.

The thief made away with €1,800 on February 13 last. Ms O’Halloran was visiting her brother Gerry at his home in Boyce’s Street in Gurranabraher shortly after 7.30am when the aggravated burglary occurred. The burglar threatened them with a knife. He also cut off the phone line and removed a bulb from a light fixture.

It is understood that Mr O’Halloran is now too worried to return home and the local authority is attempting to source alternative accommodation for him.

Gerry was in hospital for nine days and is he currently being cared for at the St Mary’s healthcare complex.

In an interview with Paul Byrne, on Virgin Media News, Ms O’Halloran said that it had been a terrifying experience.

“He (the burglar) should be found and he should be arrested. It is hurting me. I don’t want to think about it anymore.

“(Gerry) is very frightened — it is important to me that he gets a (new) house. I’d be delighted for him.”

Mary, who looks after her brother and a sister, said she could never have imagined the callous treatment that was meted out to them by the burglar.

“We were both terrified — I was shocked but it was my brother I was worried about,” Mary said.

“He (the burglar) had the knife held up to our throats and kept saying he wanted the money, he wanted the money off us.

“What could we do? We couldn’t do anything else (except hand over their savings) because I thought he was going to stab us both. It was very scary.”

She said she was “overwhelmed” by the response of the public with a GoFundMe page raising more than €23,000 in less than a day for them.

Gardaí are appealing for information in a bid to trace the culprit. They are eager to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6.30am and 9am on February 13 who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on (021) 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.