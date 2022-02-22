Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 17:15

Walk-in vaccinations available this weekend in West Cork

Walk-in clinics are open for the specified age group are available at the Bantry Clinic on Saturday February 26 for children aged 5-11 for first and second vaccination doses.
Walk-in vaccinations available this weekend in West Cork

Walk-in clinics are open for the specified age group are available at the Bantry Clinic on Saturday February 26 for children aged 5-11 for first and second vaccination doses.

Roisin Burke

Walk-in clinics are open for 5-11 year olds to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in West Cork over the weekend.

Walk-in clinics are open for the specified age group are available at the Bantry Clinic on Saturday February 26 for children aged 5-11 for first and second vaccination doses.

The Bantry Vaccination Centre is at the Bantry Primary Care Centre and the Eircode is P75TE27.

Read More

Newly opened rooftop bar with amazing views seeking staff

The HSE management team have stated that getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child.

“If Parent’s have any questions regarding your child’s vaccination then please speak to staff at our vaccination centres, they will be available to provide you with further information.” 

 People can also continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie.

More in this section

Newly opened rooftop bar with amazing views seeking staff Newly opened rooftop bar with amazing views seeking staff
Unanimous not-guilty verdict in Cork manslaughter trial  Unanimous not-guilty verdict in Cork manslaughter trial 
Close up of friends hands with face masks using tracking app on mobile smart phones - Young millenial people sharing content at Cabinet set to give approval to ending of mandatory mask wearing
#covid-19coronaviruswest cork
Blarney Castle operators launch High Court challenge to development of primary care centre

Blarney Castle operators launch High Court challenge to development of primary care centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more