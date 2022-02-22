Walk-in vaccinations available this weekend in West Cork

Walk-in clinics are open for 5-11 year olds to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in West Cork over the weekend.

Walk-in clinics are open for the specified age group are available at the Bantry Clinic on Saturday February 26 for children aged 5-11 for first and second vaccination doses.

The Bantry Vaccination Centre is at the Bantry Primary Care Centre and the Eircode is P75TE27.

The HSE management team have stated that getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child.

“If Parent’s have any questions regarding your child’s vaccination then please speak to staff at our vaccination centres, they will be available to provide you with further information.”

People can also continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie.