Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 15:52

Newly opened rooftop bar with amazing views seeking staff

The hotel said the role is suitable for someone with a passion for creating extraordinary cocktails and speciality drinks.
Roisin Burke

One of Cork’s newest and most scenic bars is searching for a skilled mixologist who will create all kinds of beverages for thirsty customers at the rooftop bar.

The Montenotte Hotel is advertising the position of a mixologist at their new offering: The Glasshouse.

Cork is ready to reap a solar power revolution

The luxury four star hotel actually has several employment positions now available and the northside establishment is hosting a career development and recruitment open day on Monday March 14 from 3-7pm in The Glasshouse.

The hotel said if you are considering a challenging, rewarding, and dynamic career, they would love to discuss development opportunities with interested people across a wide variety of career paths including Front of House, Food and Beverage, Spa and Sales and Marketing.

The recruitment event will be held in The Glasshouse at The Montenotte Hotel on March 14.

For more information talk to their HR team at hradmin@themontenottehotel.com

corkcork city centrecork jobscork business
