Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 11:38

Cork court hears builder quoted €1,150 for job before charging €7,600

Now he has been given a two-year suspended jail term.
Judge Helen Boyle said the builder had shown remorse in the most meaningful way, by paying back the full amount and a further sum on top. 

Liam Heylin

A BUILDER who first quoted €1,150 for a roofing repair went on to charge €7,600 and now he has been given a two-year suspended jail term.

Judge Helen Boyle said that in fairness to Patrick O’Sullivan, aged 30, with an address at 148 Ballyspillane, Killarney, Co Kerry, he had shown remorse in the most meaningful way by paying back the full amount and a further sum on top.

Garda Linda Myers gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court of the offence committed by O’Sullivan of inducing a person to part with money by deception. In this case the householder required some building work done on the roof of his home and he got in contact with O’Sullivan through an advertisement on Facebook.

Additional payments made 

It was first agreed that the work would cost €1,150 and this was paid to the defendant. He was later told that a further €950 would have to be paid. In this way additional payments were made until the total cash paid over amounted to €7,600.

The household called to Killarney Garda Station and made a complaint which resulted in the investigation of the case. In fairness to the accused, he repaid a total of €8,500, which was even more than the total he had been paid, said Donal O’Sullivan, defending.

He added that the 30-year-old builder took the matter very seriously and had no previous convictions.

Judge Boyle asked by way of clarification: “Did he do any work?”

Donal McCarthy, prosecuting, replied: “He did not do most of it.”

Donal O’Sullivan, said: “He did some work but not to the value for which he was paid.”

He said the defendant had written a letter of apology and was very remorseful. Judge Boyle noted there were some medical issues she was obliged to take into consideration in respect of the accused.

