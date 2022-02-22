‘We want Conor’s name to be on people’s lips’: Cork family determined to stay strong and help others in midst of grief 

THE family of a little boy who died from a brain tumour in the UK are set to make their final journey home with him this morning following a heartbreaking repatriation process.

Three-year-old Conor Armstrong, who died on January 31, will finally be laid to rest in Cork later this week.

In spite of their grief, his devastated parents — Louise Kelly Armstrong from Churchfield and her husband Dean — have vowed to help as many other children with the disease as possible.

The family’s lives were turned upside down last November when a cluster of tumours was identified in Conor’s brain, with two cancers occurring simultaneously.

The more aggressive, known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), controls activity such as breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate, making it impossible to surgically remove. In the lead-up to his death, Conor was undergoing specialist treatment in the UK. He had captured hearts on both sides of the water before succumbing to the illness.

Louise’s sister Therese Kelly acknowledged the love they have been shown over the last few weeks.

Support in the UK

“You could say that Conor will have had two funerals, both in Ireland and the UK,” she said.

“Conor really wanted to be a fireman when he grew up. Last Thursday, there were firemen who came to the house. Their fire truck led the hearse to the church [where a service took place].

“Four firefighters went out of their way to do something for a child who looked up to them. They attended the reception on their day off because they so badly wanted to be a part of it. It all meant an awful lot to us.”

The family — including Conor’s seven-year-old brother Jack — will start a foundation in Conor’s name to raise funds and provide support for children in similar situations and their parents.

“Our hope is that the foundation will help other children get treatment,” Therese said. “You would do anything for your child. The last thing we want is for Conor’s death to be a distant memory.

“We want Conor’s name to be on people’s lips and a shoulder for parents to cry on.

“Louise’s wish is for everyone to acknowledge that this is real while reminding parents in similar situations that they are not alone. When something like this is happening, you feel like you are the only person in the world. We want to go on to help other children battle this horrible disease.”

Family grateful

She extended her gratitude to the community who she said looked after the family during a very difficult period.

“I know my sister would like to say a big thank you to the paediatric palliative care nurses who looked after Conor in his final days at home,” she said. “She would also like to thank those who contributed to the Go Fund Me.

“Some made €1 donations, others made €100 — but every contribution meant just as much.

“One business that showed us a lot of support was Box’d in Ballincollig. They donated all the funds they made from coffees one morning to the Go Fund Me for Conor’s treatment.”

Funeral plans

Conor’s funeral will take place on Thursday. The hearse will be joined by both a garda escort and a fire truck to pay tribute to Conor’s love of the frontline. Cork City firefighters will also form a guard of honour outside the church to honour the little boy.

“His coffin will be a four-foot-long fire truck complete with wheels, a number plate and cartoon characters.

“O’Connor’s Funeral Home are liaising with the fire services to make sure Conor gets the send-off he deserves. There’s going to be a firefighter’s helmet placed on top of the coffin. All the lights on the trucks will be activated as the coffin is lowered. We want to throw everything at this because Conor deserved the world.”

The family is determined to keep Conor’s memory alive.

“Conor will continue to be included in everything we do whether that’s a birthday or an anniversary,” Therese said.

“He was a caring little boy who was a light in a dark room for so many people.”

Many of those taking part in the funeral service have waived fees for their services as a mark of respect for the toddler.

“The singer Deborah Murphy and musician Johnny Sheehan both insisted on waiving their fees. The generosity we’ve been shown has been overwhelming.”

Conor will be laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery, Curraghkippane.