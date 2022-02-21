Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 20:44

Cork family welcomes creation of sign-language roles in schools 

"Now Calum will hopefully be getting full access to the school curriculum, the same as his hearing twin brother, and this will be the key to him reaching his full potential.”
Cork family welcomes creation of sign-language roles in schools 

Calum Geary (left) and his identical twin Donnacha.

Donal O’Keeffe

A CORK family which has campaigned for years for the rights of deaf children to a full education has welcomed the news that new classroom sign-language interpreter positions are to be created.

The parents of Calum Geary, a 13-year-old from Ballyhooly who was born without an auditory nerve and is profoundly deaf, have, with many other parents, fought for years for fully qualified in-classroom interpreters for deaf children.

Calum’s father, Andrew Geary, has frequently highlighted how the lack of a fully qualified in-classroom interpreter was causing Calum, a highly intelligent child, to fall significantly behind his twin brother Donnacha, who has full hearing.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Geary said he and all parents of deaf children would welcome the news that deaf children would now have better access to a full education.

“After seven years of campaigning, which involved a huge amount of stress, and a major commitment both financial and of time, now Calum will hopefully be getting full access to the school curriculum, the same as his hearing twin brother, and this will be the key to him reaching his full potential.”

Mr Geary thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin for his interest in Calum and other deaf children, and he also thanked Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire, Seanad cathaoirleach Mark Daly, who had championed the ISL Act in the Oireachtas, and Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte.

The Sign Language Act 2017, which made ISL an official Irish language, places a statutory duty on all public bodies to provide free interpretation for all statutory services and entitlements, including education.

An unpublished report, commissioned by Ms Rabbitte and seen by The Echo, found that fewer than 100 children in the State have the same level of deafness as Calum Geary.

It is understood that the new in-classroom ISL interpreter positions, which will be filled by people with a specialised four-year degree, will have a starting salary of approximately €32,000, rising to around €67,000, and will be advertised in the coming weeks.

Read More

Taoiseach hopes Cork deaf student’s case ‘close to resolution’

More in this section

Former scout leader jailed at Cork court for indecently assaulting 13-year-old boy Former scout leader jailed at Cork court for indecently assaulting 13-year-old boy
Man accused of murdering Cork chef admits initially lying to Gardaí  Man accused of murdering Cork chef admits initially lying to Gardaí 
Watch: Trailer released for new series based on Graham Norton novel Watch: Trailer released for new series based on Graham Norton novel
cork education
Cork County Councillor avoids jail following conviction for assaulting his brother and nephew

Cork County Councillor avoids jail following conviction for assaulting his brother and nephew

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more