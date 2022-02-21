Man accused of murdering Cork chef admits initially lying to Gardaí 

A MAN accused of murdering Cork chef Timmy Hourihane repeatedly claimed that he did not kill him in a garda interview following his arrest.

But gardaí proved that James Brady had lied to them twice in interviews and said that he ‘was still not telling them everything’.

“I did not kill him,” Mr Brady repeatedly said. “I know in my own heart and soul I didn’t do it, I didn’t do it.

“I think I am telling you everything. I didn’t kill Timmy, I didn’t. I didn’t do nothing.”

But gardaí said that evidence was ‘painting a very different picture’ with multiple witnesses saying that they saw Mr Brady assault Mr Hourihane.

“Each piece of evidence brings us to the truth,” Detective Garda Dave Noonan said in the interview which was played to the court.

New information in garda interviews

Interviewing gardaí also elicited two new, conflicting pieces of information from Mr Brady in the interview. He admitted that he had initially lied to gardaí when he said that Mr Hourihane had never “tried it on” with him.

Mr Hourihane (pictured), a father-of-one, was a trained chef from West Cork who was homeless at the time of his death.Pic: John Finn.

But after hearing a statement given by another man who was also living at the camp off Mardyke Walk at the time, he admitted that Mr Hourihane had indeed made sexual advances on him one night.

Mr Brady said that he had been “too embarrassed” to admit it initially.

This other man who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that Mr Brady had come to him one morning and told him that Mr Hourihane had made sexual advances on him, trying to lie on top of him and licking his face. This man said that Mr Brady asked him to say something about this to Mr Hourihane.

Although Mr Brady initially denied this, he then admitted that it was partially true. He said that Timmy had ‘come onto him’ and he did say it to the other man but Mr Hourihane had not licked his face.

“That night in the tent Timmy did try to come onto me, on the second night in the tent, but he didn’t lick my face.

“He came in, it was the first time ever doing it, he put his leg over me. I got a fright, I did go to [unnamed man], said Timmy did come onto me.

“I’m sorry [I didn’t say]. I was embarrassed.

“I know I should have come clean with it and been totally honest with you.

“I’m not trying to cover up. […]

“I’m not sitting down lying to you. I didn’t lay a finger on Timmy. I did not kill Timmy.”

Det Garda Noonan said: “There are lots of statements, lots of CCTV I’m going to show you. I have a different picture than what you’re giving to us.”

The second piece of information Mr Brady initially gave but then admitted was untrue was about the identity of the person who drove him back to the camp off Mardyke Walk on the night of the killing.

He said that a specific female volunteer gave him a lift but when pressed by gardaí he admitted he did not remember exactly who drove him home.

He said that he did not believe it was of any importance to the investigation.

‘We want the truth. It’s murder,” Detective Noonan said. “The investigation has brought us to you sitting here today.

“You have said a number of things in here that the evidence said is not true.

“Evidence is like jigsaws, you put it together. …it shows you the picture. What I’m telling you now is that we’ve gathered the evidence, we’ve painted a picture.

“You’ve come in, you’ve given a story and things have been different in the stories that you’ve given. I’m going to give you one last opportunity to explain to me now what your role was and what you did.”

The garda interview, conducted by Detective Garda Noonan and Detective Garda Paul Leahy which began at 5.08am on December 17, 2019, was played to the Central Criminal Court in Waterford on Monday.

Mr Brady, 28, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Mr Hourihane, a father-of-one, was a trained chef from West Cork who was homeless at the time of his death. He suffered extensive bleeding in his lungs due to severe blunt-force head and facial trauma and died from blood inhalation with a traumatic cardiac arrest complicated by brain swelling and a lack of blood supply to the brain.

The trial in front of Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy and a jury of seven women and five men continues.