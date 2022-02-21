Cork primary school told to close autism unit

A CORK national school has been ordered to close its preschool early intervention unit by the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) at the end of this academic year, in a decision that has caused considerable distress in the locality.

Kilbrittain NS currently has two special classes for children with autism and an early intervention preschool for children with autism. The early intervention class feeds into the mainstream classes.

The primary school was recently informed by the NCSE that its early intervention class is to close despite the school having sufficient numbers enrolled for next year and staff accommodation in place. Kilbrittain NS has also agreed to a request from the NCSE to open another special class to accommodate the children currently in the early intervention class.

School principal Karen O’Donovan told The Echo that the decision to close its early intervention unit represents ‘very bad’ news for parents who have a preschool aged child.

“It is great news that they are allowing us to open a third special class because it allows the children in our early intervention to attend our school for next year, but it is very bad news if you have a preschool age child,” she said.

“The children that are being diagnosed now and over the coming weeks will now have nowhere to go in this community for early intervention. There is very little early intervention provision in any area.”

Ms O’Donovan said Kilbrittain NS established the early intervention unit in early 2019 and the initiative has proved successful.

“We have had our special classes open since 2012. We only took on the early intervention part of the school in early 2019,” she said.

“We have a very good reputation in the community. Our board of management have also invested hugely in a playground specifically for the children in the early intervention class. The children have gained a lot from attending the classes and have been very successful in moving on to primary school.

“From September there are not enough places for the children in that early intervention class to move on to primary school. The NCSE has asked us to redesignate or open another class to accommodate those children which we agreed to, but in doing so they are also stating that they are going to close our early intervention class so we will no longer have our early intervention preschool ASD class, which we are very disappointed about.”

'Vulnerable position'

The school principal said she has sympathy for ‘vulnerable’ parents in the locality.

“This affects parents of very young children who have gone through waiting lists and have finally got to the stage where their child is diagnosed,” she said.

“They are in a very vulnerable position because they are trying to accept what is coming down the road. They want the best for their child. They are now being told their child will have to go to a preschool with every other child and try to do their best. What parents really want is early intervention, somebody to work on speech and language, behavioural issues, and occupational therapy. They are trying to set their child up for success and suddenly this option is not made available to them anymore.”

Social Democrats TD for Cork South West Holly Cairns described the decision to close the unit as disgraceful.

“It is disgraceful that the early intervention unit at Kilbrittain National School is being closed,” she said.

“We need to increase the number of classes and support available to children with additional needs in Cork South West. Every child and young person have the right to an appropriate education, too often they are being failed by the State.”

Independent TD for Cork South West Michael Collins said the planned closure is a ‘retrograde’ step, stating: “This unit plays a vital role in providing early support for children with ASD before they start school. This is a retrograde step and one which will have huge repercussions on our children, in particular children with ASD.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan said he has written to Education Minister Norma Foley, urging her to reconsider the closure.

“I urged the minister to do everything possible to ensure Kilbrittain NS would keep its early intervention preschool class open,” he said.

“This unit is an invaluable resource to the children in the area who have been diagnosed with autism and to the families who have children with autism.”

A NCSE spokesperson told The Echo: “Pre-school students with a diagnosis of autism, or autistic spectrum disorder, are generally supported in pre-schools with additional supports provided through the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) programme where required. The goal of AIM is to create a more inclusive environment in pre-schools, so all children, regardless of ability, can benefit from quality early learning and care.”

"Re-designate"

The spokesperson said the school agreed to redesignate as a primary ASD class in September 2022: “Early intervention class in Kilbrittain NS opened in September 2020 to meet the needs of six children with autism/ASD. The school, in conjunction with the NCSE, agreed that while the class would open as an early intervention ASD class, it would re-designate as a primary ASD class in September 2022 to meet the projected demand for places in the area. It was further noted that the class would cater for the students enrolled in the early intervention class should they continue to require a special class place for their primary education.

“NCSE work closely with all stakeholders, including parents and schools, to ensure the placements available are consistent with best practice and ensure that all children have the opportunity to participate meaningfully in mainstream programmes where possible.”