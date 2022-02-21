Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Tour guides ‘needed now more than ever’

"Our highly motivated members are enthusiastic, professional tourist guides who lead, excite, educate and entertain a huge variety of clients." 
Tour guide Dermot Ryan during his Kinsale Heritage Town Walk, Kinsale, Co, Cork.

Martha Brennan

CORK’s tour guides are marking this year’s International Tourist Guide Day which takes place today, February 21.

The event, which is celebrated on the same date every year, was established by the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA) to highlight the work of tour guides all over Europe.

Now in its 32nd year, the event’s organisers believe that the day is now even more important than ever, as tourist levels are set to increase again following the easing of pandemic restrictions around the continent.

Almost 450 Association of Tour Guides of Ireland (ATGI) guides will celebrate the day in Ireland this year, including Kinsale walking tour guide Dermot Ryan.

“All of the associations right across Europe will take part and the idea is to focus people on the work that tour guides do because tour guides can make or break a trip,” Mr Ryan told The Echo.

“Especially with the revival of the industry, we need tour guides now more than ever.”

Mr Ryan said that a number of conferences and meetings will take place over the next few weeks for the event, including with the Incoming Tour Operators Association and other overseas operators.

“The idea is to highlight the fact that Irish tour guides are very, very qualified. 

"They’ve done all sorts of courses and even as we speak are doing refresher courses,” said Mr Ryan.

Members of the AGTI are certified through intensive training and assessments by a recognised official training authority. Its almost 450 members provide services in over 20 languages.

“Our highly motivated members are enthusiastic, professional tourist guides who lead, excite, educate and entertain a huge variety of clients in the cities, towns and countryside of the entire island,” said ATGI President, Eunan Smyth.

