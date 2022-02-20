Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 09:43

Teenager killed in road collision in Cork 

It is understood that he was the sole occupant of the car.
Teenager killed in road collision in Cork 

A Garda on duty at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork where a young man lost his life in a single vehicle accident. Picture Dan Linehan

Steve Neville

A 19-year-old has died following a collision in Cork this morning.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-car collision on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork.

It is understood that he was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardaí said his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The Coroner has also been notified.

The road remains closed to traffic and the site will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witness to the collision, which occurred shortly after midnight, to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

This story first appeared on irishexaminer.com.

More in this section

Weather warning issued for Cork  Weather warning issued for Cork 
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork man threw bag of heroin out of window when gardaí arrived for drugs search
New information line giving guidance and support to autistic people launched New information line giving guidance and support to autistic people launched
cork roads
<p>Two Cork schools are set for significant capital projects. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire</p>

'Fantastic news': Approval given for new building for Cork school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more