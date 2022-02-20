Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Online booking for Covid-19 vaccines now available for 5 to 11 year olds in Cork

Parents are being encouraged to schedule a vaccine during the mid-term. 
There are separate vaccine clinics for people aged 12 years and over and those aged five to 11 and parents are advised to book the correct clinic for their child’s age group as the Covid-19 vaccine offered is different for young children.

The HSE has announced that parents and legal guardians can now book a Covid-19 vaccine for their children aged between 5 and 11 years online. 

A new online facility to do this is available from today and will allow people to book vaccines for children in these age groups at a number of vaccine centres.

Director of Public Health, National Immunisation Office, Dr Lucy Jessop, said that the HSE’s expansion of access to clinics for parents and guardians of children in this age category will give them an opportunity to bring their child for the vaccine at a time that suits them.

“We appreciate that parents/guardians are busy and we want to help make it as accessible as possible.

“Next week’s midterm also gives parents another option to bring their children for a Covid-19 vaccine and we are encouraging parents and guardians to bring them along to one of our vaccination centres."

HSE National Lead for Vaccinations Damien McCallion said that he understands parents want information about the Covid-19 vaccine for this age group and encouraged parents to find such information from trusted sources such as the hse.ie.

For five to 15-year-olds, a parent or legal guardian must book the appointment and give consent for vaccination and children also need to attend with a parent or guardian.

If a child had their first dose at a five to 11-year-old clinic, they must also get their second dose at a clinic for the same age group,  even if they turned 12 after their first dose.

If the person getting vaccinated recently had Covid-19, they must wait at least four weeks before getting dose 1 or dose 2. To book a dose 2 appointment, they must wait at least 21 days after their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

To book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment, visit www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booking/.

