Weather warning issued for Cork 

The latest warning comes into effect on Sunday. 
High seas off Long Strand along the Cork coastline with a wintry shower in the backround after Storm Eunice had crossed the country on Friday. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Cork, cautioning that people can expect strong winds and potential coastal flooding tomorrow. 

The yellow wind warning is due to come into effect in Cork as well as Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Connacht and Donegal at 5am on Sunday morning and will remain in place until Monday morning at 9am. 

Met Éireann has warned that "very strong southwesterly winds and some severe gusts are expected on Sunday morning, veering west to northwest on Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning."

It added: "Strong winds, surge and large waves may lead to wave overtopping particularly at times of high water, and coastal flooding is possible along coasts."

The latest warning comes at a time when many homes and businesses remain without power following Storm Eunice. 

ESB Network said that crews have restored power to 73,000 customers in just over 24 hours.

It said it is continuing to work to repair the damage caused by Storm Eunice and "will get all remaining customers back as soon as they safely can."

