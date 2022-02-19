Cork man threw bag of heroin out of window when gardaí arrived for drugs search

A 34-year-old Cork man who threw a bag of heroin with a street value of €3,000 out the window of a property in Cork when gardaí arrived to carry out a drugs search has now confessed to dealing the drugs.

Cian Walsh of Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of possessing the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

He replied, “Guilty”, to that single charge.

Brendan Kelly defence barrister asked for sentencing to be adjourned in the case.

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application and adjourned sentencing until April 28.

Detective Garda Jerome Murphy was the officer who charged Walsh with this and other related offences when he was first arrested.

It was previously stated that gardaí with a search warrant called to the home of Cian Walsh at 172 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on January 27 to carry out a search for suspected drugs.

Det. Garda Murphy said a number of gardaí waited outside and allegedly observed Cian Walsh, 34, appear at a window and discard a suspected back of Diamorphine out through the window.

The detective said gardaí later retrieved the packet and that it contained Diamorphine (heroin) with a street value of €3,000.

Walsh was charged with possession of the drug, having it for sale or supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

Det. Garda Murphy said when Walsh applied unsuccessfully for bail at the district court, “He is known to gardaí as being a drug user and it is believed he will interfere with witnesses and would commit further serious offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act if released.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, previously said the accused was interviewed a number of times in the course of 24 hours of detention but made no admissions.

Det. Garda Murphy confirmed this was so.