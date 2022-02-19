Thousands of Cork homes remain without power this morning

There are still thousands of households without power in Cork this morning in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

ESB Networks crews have restored power to 72,000 customers in the past 24 hours and there are still 8,000 homes, farms and businesses without power this morning, predominantly in the areas of West Cork, South Kerry, and South Wexford.

In West Cork, there are currently 66 customers without power in Bantry, 22 without power in Ballydehob, and 18 without supply in Castletownbere due to faults.

There are a number of customers elsewhere in the county, including the city, North Cork and East Cork, still without power.

High seas off Long Strand along the Cork coastline with a wintry shower in the backround after Storm Eunice had crossed the country earlier. Picture Denis Minihane.

A statement issued to The Echo by ESB Networks read: “Crews have been out since first light this morning restoring power to thousands more customers and will work throughout the day to restore power to the 8,000 remaining customers without power.

We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

The ESB has also reminded the public that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, never, ever touch or approach them as they are live and extremely dangerous.

Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.