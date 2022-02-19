Minister hails return of in-person meeting in Cork on the future of Europe

THE Minister of State for European Affairs has hailed a successful in-person meeting on the topic of the future of Europe which was held in Cork this week.

What was Minister Thomas Byrne’s first in-person meeting, discussing and exploring Ireland’s priorities for what Europe should look like going forward since Covid-19, took place at the Clayton Hotel on Thursday evening.

At the meeting, organised by European Movement Ireland and supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs, participants discussed education and the EU’s place in the world among other key topics for Europe’s future.

Discussions at event

Those in attendance agreed that greater emphasis should be placed on programmes that promote learning and awareness of the EU, particularly for young people.

In relation to multilateral relations, people agreed that co-operation with countries outside the EU was important geopolitically while ensuring the continued protection of EU values and the independence of EU countries.

Speaking to The Echo, Minister Byrne said that it was “a very good event” and said the diverse, young crowd in attendance were interested in discussing our future in the European Union.

“We’ve had a lot of these meetings online and this was really the first one that I’ve done in person, so that’s really welcome, to get out and to meet people and people get a chance to meet themselves too.

“It feeds into a process within the European Union. So there’s an online platform, there are citizens panels, there’s a number of Irish citizens randomly selected to sit on them, there’s the conference plenary which is some of the citizens and elected representatives, ministers, commissioners and so on and the discussion last night [Thursday] feeds directly into that process.”

'A timely opportunity'

He said that the event was also a timely opportunity to reflect on and discuss the very real threats facing the European project and global stability more generally such as Covid-19, Brexit, Afghanistan and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

“The vaccine supply obviously is key and that was done at a European level. We didn’t have to chase for vaccines, we were part of an agreement at European level and that worked really well for us, it worked well for all countries, but particularly as a small country gave us a big advantage.

“The recovery fund as well has been key post-Covid to ensure economic recovery, but also that’s directed substantially at tackling climate change so it’s going to have a number of benefits,” he said.

The CEO of EM Ireland, Noelle O’Connell said that the meeting provided “a great opportunity for people who care about the future of Ireland in the EU to engage in a meaningful, open discussion from a variety of different perspectives”.

“We greatly look forward to continuing our meetings around Ireland in the weeks and months ahead. We’re grateful that people are willing to share their time to engage in this process.”