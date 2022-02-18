Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 18:04

ESB working hard on restoration as 44,000 still without power

Due to the severity of the damage to the electricity network in the Southwest region, some customers in South Kerry and West Cork will be without power overnight.
Roisin Burke

ESB Networks crews across Cork have been working since early morning to restore power to homes, farms and businesses in the wake of Storm Eunice, with 44,000 customers across the country remaining without supply this evening.

While poor weather conditions continue to hamper repair works in some areas with a yellow wind and rain warning in place nationwide until 6pm, ESB Networks will continue to work into the night doing everything it can to restore power to as many remaining customers as possible.

Due to the severity of the damage to the electricity network in the Southwest region, some customers in South Kerry and West Cork will be without power overnight.

Customers without power can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie.

The ESB stated it is “very important” that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary and they apologised for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

The network operator also asked the public to report any fallen or damaged wires or poles that they might spot over the weekend.

“If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

“Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.” ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

Stay Safe, Stay Clear: 

Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully 

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost 

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored 

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames 

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries 

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

