Butter Exchange Band is still in cramped hall after 25 years

ONE of Cork’s oldest bands says it has been forgotten by Cork City Council, while their southside counterparts have been promised a new home.

Members of the Shandon-based Cork Butter Exchange Band, known affectionately as Da Buttera, say they have been based in cramped “temporary” accommodation for over a quarter of a century, while the Barrack Street Band is set to be given new premises.

It was announced recently that Cork City Council has been allocated an additional €4.7m from central government to address its pandemic-related shortfall, with €700,000 of that money to be spent at the discretion of city councillors.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Martin, chairman of the council’s finance committee, had told The Echo that €70,000 was proposed to go toward the purchase of the old Redmond’s GAA clubhouse, to provide a base for the Barrack Street Band.

Members of Da Buttera are at pains to stress they do not begrudge a home to their friendly southside rivals in Barracka, but feel they have been yet again overlooked.

“We have no qualms about Barrack Street getting anything, we’re 100% behind them and delighted, but we’ve been fighting to get out of this bandroom for more than 25 years,” Trish Harrington, secretary of the Butter Exchange Band, told The Echo.

Da Buttera traces its roots to pre-Famine times, with the Cork Examiner mentioning a Shandon band in 1841, and its current incarnation dates to 1878, when the Butter Market became its sponsors, and it moved to its premises on John Redmond Street.

The band was forced to move out of those premises due to health and safety concerns three decades ago, and has been based in what was supposed to be temporary accommodation on Dominick Street since. Members of the band say accommodation is cramped and unsuitable, and now has significant health and safety issues of its own.

“On the wall are plans commissioned by Cork City Council for John Redmond Street that we got from the city council of when it was going to be done up and given back to us,” Ms Harrington told The Echo.

“In 2010, we went through it all with an engineer contracted by the city council, who told us it would cost between €75,000 and €80,000 to put the room back in good shape, and he could turn it around within nine months.”

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn, who is a long-time supporter of the Cork Butter Exchange Band, said that before Covid, up to 25 people would practice at a time in the Dominick Street bandroom, and now, with Covid restrictions, only 11 people can use the space.

“It’s probably about 25 sq m, but pre-Covid it was very tight and almost impossible for students to learn in here, because of the size of the instruments and allowing space for elbowing,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“We have a huge health and safety issue here with access out onto the street.

“We’re delighted for any other club that gets funding, but promises and commitments were made here over the years, not just by politicians, but by city officials as well.

“It’s heartbreaking to see other bands being prioritised, and we wish them well, but the promises that have been made by Cork City Council haven’t been fulfilled.”

When asked for a comment, Mr Martin said that councillor Tony Fitzgerald had raised the matter of the Butter Exchange Band at a recent Fianna Fáil meeting, and councillors had subsequently asked city management to assess the historical John Redmond Street premises to see if renovation would be feasible.

“We would also ask the members of Da Buttera to come in and make a presentation to the arts committee, and we will all work hard to help them,” said Mr Martin.

Mr Fitzgerald said the proposal from the Butter Exchange Band to return to their premises on John Redmond Street remains a priority for Cork City Council.

“I understand the disappointment of the Butter Exchange Band, but I can assure them that we are reopening negotiations, now that funding is available, because it wasn’t available up to now, under the arts committee and the arts grant, to make a submission to try and return the band to its original place,” he said.

“It’s a project not forgotten and a priority for me and for council to develop.”

Ms Harrington said Mr Fitzgerald had contacted her in recent days.

“I’m taking nothing for granted, because it’s a done deal for the southside, and we’re only being revisited now,” she said.

When contacted about the issue of a permanent home for the Cork Butter Exchange Band, a spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo: “The council is aware of the Butter Exchange Band accommodation needs and has committed to working with them to find a suitable long-term solution.”