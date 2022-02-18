'I can offer a holistic approach': Raising awareness of natural medicine as part of GP practice

A WEST Cork woman continues to break new ground as one of Ireland’s only medical herbalists located in a GP practice.

Dr Rosari Kingston PhD is a medical herbalist at an integrated GP practice in Clonakilty. She is also President of the Irish College of Traditional and Integrative Medicine (ICTIM) in addition to working as an adjunct lecturer at UCC.

The practice where she is based boasts a GP who works in tandem with Dr Kingston and other professionals to provide a multi-faceted approach to healthcare. Dr Kingston has been working at the facility for almost 18 years.

The herbalist described the “blending of science and tradition — and the integration of both where possible — to be the best way forward for modern healthcare”. She added that the benefits of such an approach to the healthcare professional and patient are invaluable.

“It is a great collaboration because there is a mutual respect,” she said of her day-to-day work.

“If I feel that I really need an opinion from a GP then I have that option. Likewise, if the GP has a patient with an issue — such as acne or infertility — that will benefit from herbal medicines she herself has a belief that to treat the whole person you need a variety of therapies. There is also a counselling service as well as cognitive behavioural therapy.

“You are looking at allied healthcare. In a sense, it spoils you because you’re not working on your own. You have a group of people you can refer to just like a GP has.”

She described how her work complements traditional medicine.

“GPs are run ragged. If a person needs a holistic approach then I can offer this at that moment in time.”

Dr Kingston spoke about the challenges for people like herself working in the industry.

Dr Rosari Kingston (left) herbalist and Dr. Fiona O'Reilly at their clinic at Emmett Place in Clonakilty . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“There is always going to be the person who thinks they can learn this at weekends even though it takes years to study. I’m not talking about some simple herbal home remedy a person uses to keep their family healthy. I’m referring, instead, to the people who prescribe herbs. Some are looking at herbs to see what each one is good for but they may not understand the herb itself or have the knowledge to prescribe it. I don’t blame GPs for being negative about herbalists because there is no recognised standard for herbal medicine.”

Most of Dr Kingston’s students are from abroad.

“I’m involved in running a course for healthcare professionals. We are assuming they have scientific knowledge. Everyone from doctors and nurses sign up for the course and it’s also very popular with pharmacists. Interestingly enough, it mainly attracts people from outside of Ireland. I teach a module on health and healing in Irish folklore and 80% of my class are from abroad. We’re not at the races when it comes to that holistic approach.”

She described why more regulation is needed in the industry.

“There is a conflict between biomedicines and complementary medicines but this is partly justified due to the lack of training,” she said. “Patients who have not been given a good prognosis are going to try everything and can be very vulnerable. There are people prescribing herbs who should have never been allowed to prescribe herbs in the first place. There is a failure to understand that the training needed to be a herbalist is just as rigorous. However, I hold most of my herbalist colleagues in the highest regard.”

The herbalist pointed out that many fail to acknowledge the wealth of natural remedies all around them.

“I spoke recently about the importance of dandelions. This is one of the best herbs you can use but yet we try to eradicate it from our lawns. We’re not aware of the rich tradition we have of healing in this country.”

Dr Kingston’s book — Ireland’s Hidden Medicine – An exploration of Irish indigenous medicine from legend and myth to the present day — is available to buy online at www.aeonbooks.co.uk