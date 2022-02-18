Thousands without power following storm Eunice as yellow snow and ice warning to come into place in Cork

Almost 1,200 people in the Glengarriff area are without power this morning, with a further 115 near Bantry.

Cork city has escaped the worst of the electricity outages, as thousands around the country remain without power following Storm Eunice overnight - Kerry being one of the worst-hit.

Weather warning

The Status Red wind warning remains in place until 8am. An orange wind warning reamins in place for Cork until 11am.

Met Éireann has also extended a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country until 10am tomorrow.

Falls of sleet and snow on Friday and Saturday with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches could lead to hazardous driving conditions, they said.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning also remains in place for Ireland until 6pm this evening.

M8 is closed between Junction 14 and 15 due to high winds. It is due to reopen at 09.00 but this could change. pic.twitter.com/EwgSRBMVbs — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 18, 2022

Cork County Council

In Cork, the M8 is closed between Junction 14 and 15 due to high winds. It is due to reopen at 9am but this could change according to Cork COunty Council.

In a statement, Cork County Council said: "Cork County is currently under a Met Éireann Status Red – Wind Warning for Cork which is valid until 8am, a Status Orange Wind Warning until 11am with a Status Yellow Wind and Rain warning in effect until 6pm today, and also a current snow and ice yellow warning in place until 10am tomorrow.

"Cork County Council crews have been on standby throughout the night with sandbags deployed and pumps in operation across known flood risk areas.

"The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team and Crisis Management Team will convene later this morning as updates are received in relation to any incidents across the county.

"High tide passed in Bantry without flooding. Pumps were activated for approximately 15 minutes and this was sufficient to lower the level until water levels peaked before 6am.

"The N71 in the Main Square in Bantry will be closed until 8.30am (this could change depending on local conditions). M8 is closed between junction 14 & 15 due to high winds. It is due to reopen at 9am but this could change.

"Flood Barriers have been erected in Fermoy as a precaution with demountable barriers erected at Brian Boru Square Slipway, Thomas Street and at the Sub Aqua Club on the Rathealy Road. These barriers are all located offline with minimal impact on road users.

"On the river Blackwater Longfields Bridge (R621) and the bridge in Killavullen are both closed.

"Cork County Council continues to advise road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

"Cork County Council’s Offices including Civic Amenity Sites, will be closed until 12.30pm today, however services will continue to be delivered from staff operating remotely and a variety of services are available online at www.yourcouncil.ie.

"Dursey Cable Car is currently closed will not reopen until a post-storm inspection has been completed. Local wind speeds will determine when this inspection can be done."

Weather updates are available at www.met.ie and further information on how to Be Winter Ready can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie.

Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.

Cork City Council

In Cork city, all parks will not open until 10am.

Cork City Council public services such as offices, parks, multi storey car parks at Paul St and North Main Street, civic amenity sites and libraries will not open to the public until the later time of 10am.

Public transport

Irish Rail has said their services are operating on all routes.

However, services are operating at reduced speed between: Mallow to Tralee/Cork; and Cork to Cobh/Midleton; as well as Limerick to Athenry.

Cork Airport

The 7:45am slight to London Heathrow has been cancelled this morning.

The 13:15 flight to Amsterdam - KL1086 - has also been cancelled.

The 5pm flight to Amsterdam - EI844 - is also cancelled.

Helpful phone numbers

Issues such as fallen trees in County Cork, flooding and road damage should be reported by calling 021 4276891 between 9am and 5pm or via the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021 4800048.

Fallen trees in Cork city should be reported to Customer Service Centre 021 4924000 from 8am or e mail recreation@corkcity.ie.

In the event of a disruption to power supply, contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1800 278 278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.