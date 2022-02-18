Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Man who took 'wild swing' at Garda at Cork bus shelter jailed

He pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm
31-year-old Jaanus Poldme of no fixed address was described by his barrister Peter O’Flynn as a man with a mental health disability living on the fringes of society.

Liam Heylin

An Estonian man living in a bus shelter in Bantry took a wild swing at a member of An Garda Síochána in Castletownbere and now he has been jailed for 16 months.

“An aggravating factor is that you assaulted a garda in the course of his duty,” Judge Helen Boyle said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Garda John O’Sullivan on September 2 2021 at Knockanroe, Castletownbere, County Cork.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing Garda John O’Sullivan, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

Judge Helen Boyle said, “You have accepted responsibility for a number of offences the most serious of which is assault causing harm.” 

The judge noted that the Estonian national had an addiction to alcohol and drugs and had been living in a bus shelter in Bantry Garda Eoin Concannon testified that it arose out of an incident in Castletownbere when an ambulance crew reported about a man acting aggressively to them.

The height of the incident saw the accused resisting arrest and taking what was described as a wild swing at Garda O’Sulllivan.

Garda Concannon said the injured garda was fortunate not to get the punch full force into the jaw. The guard took evasive action but was struck in the ear.

Judge Boyle said to the accused, “You were known to be homeless, alcoholic and having a drug problem. You were to be searched and said you were not going to be searched.

“Luckily, he managed to move so you avoided his jaw. Nevertheless you caused bruising and laceration to his ear.

“You have mental health difficulties. You have a number of public order offences previously.

“Of most concern, you previously got a four-year prison sentence for assault causing harm.”

