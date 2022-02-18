Two long-awaited Cork school builds move a step closer

TWO long-awaited school builds in Cork have received positive news after the Department of Education issued letters of intent to preferred tenderers of the Carrigtwohill School Complex and the rebuild project of the Patrician Academy, Mallow following a fire in 2016.

The Carrigtwohill project will be the largest investment in the State’s history in a joint primary/post-primary hub and will provide a 1,000 pupil post-primary school along with two 24 classroom primary schools with three SEN bases in each school.

The Patrician Academy will be demolishing and adding an extension to a protected structure. The Mallow based school was first built back in 1879.

Considerable delays have impacted the Carrigtwohill school campus development since it was first initiated. A spokesperson for the Parents of Carrigtwohill Community College told The Echo the news was a good day for the local community.

“This has been a long time coming. It is a good day for students, parents and the community in Carrigtwohill. It was long overdue. It is fantastic news. We are really delighted. Hopefully, things will progress and construction work will start in the near future,” the spokesperson woman said.

The principal of the Patrician Academy secondary school Elaine O’Regan said: “There is a palpable sense of celebration following the announcement. We wish to convey our relief, delight and gratitude in light of the very positive news that our school has finally been given the green light for a new school building. All our community are buoyed by the promise of better things ahead. Our collective dream now appears to be a reality,” she said.

PATIENCE AND PANDEMIC

Ms O’Regan said she has sympathy for the current Leaving Cert students who never had the benefit of a full school campus. “We feel particular sympathy with our current Leaving Cert cohort. These young men have never actually operated in a fully functioning school. They started their second-level experience in dressing rooms in the local GAA complex. They are now being taught in some classrooms and temporary demountables in our schoolyard.

“We commend all our students for their patience and forbearance. When you throw a global pandemic into the mix our students have had a journey that wasn’t for the faint-hearted,” she added.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor also welcomed the positive news. “Both the people of Carrigtwohill and Mallow have been waiting a very long time for this good news. I wish to thank the schools’ principals, the boards of management of both schools and the parents’ associations who have worked extremely hard to get this result.”

Deputy O’Connor hopes construction work can get underway as a matter of urgency.

“I urge the contractors to accept this tender to get works underway as a matter of urgency. Across the constituency of Cork East, we continue to face enormous problems with school capacity, and we need every school place possible along with special needs facilities.”

Labour TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock said ‘pressure’ must be maintained to ensure the process moves on and boots are on the ground.

“It's welcome that the process is moving on, but pressure must be maintained on this project to the point where we see boots on the ground and construction begun. Anything else won’t do for the school communities in the Academy and Carrigtwohill.”