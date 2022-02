THE Dripsey Ambush Memorial Committee are hosting a table quiz on Friday, February 25 at the Weigh Inn in Dripsey at 8pm.

A DVD of the Centenary Anniversary Day Event that was held on October 3 will also be launched on the night in the Weigh Inn. The DVD was made by Sandymount Productions.

This year’s annual parade is scheduled to be held at 3pm on Sunday, February 27.