Man sentenced for part in street fight witnessed by Cork city Christmas shoppers

TWO men armed with a hammer and a hatchet fought each other – to the alarm of Christmas shoppers who witnessed the violent afternoon street fight.

One of the men involved - 42-year-old Trevor O’Sullivan who was residing at The Commons Inn, Commons Road, Cork, was sentenced for engaging in an affray at Barrack Street, Cork, on December 13 2020, and being in possession of a hammer.

Judge Helen Boyle noted that he wanted to go to Coolmine to address his addiction problems and she sentenced him to two years in prison with the last 18 months suspended.

The accused was one of two men caught on CCTV in what Garda Ian King described as a public display of violence in the middle of Barrack Street in Cork.

The 42-year-old picked up the hammer that the other man brought to the scene.

Garda King said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the violent fight on the street occurred between 4.30 and 5 p.m. on December 13 last at a time when the city was very busy with afternoon shoppers – many of them families with children.

He said the defendant’s wife was punched in the face by the other man.

Judge Boyle noted from the evidence that the gardaí received numerous 999 calls about two men fighting.

Judge Boyle said the two men were fighting over who was entitled to stay at the particular flat on Barrack Street and it later transpired that neither of them was entitled to reside there.