Man pleady guilty to careless driving that caused death of elderly man at Cork sports grounds 

A 58-year-old man said there was not a day that he did not think of his careless driving that caused the death of an elderly man on the grounds of College Corinthians in September 2020.

The family of the late Peter Newman said he was a larger-than-life man who would not get to complete his bucket list.

Flor O’Leary of 51 Brookville Estate, Glanmire, County Cork, admitted careless driving causing death on September 26 2020 at College Corinthians AFC, Scart Cross, Douglas, Cork.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed described it as a momentary inadvertence where Mr O’Leary was seen on a nearby dash-cam as he checked his mirrors as he reversed slowly out of a parking space but the incident still occurred as the deceased was walking behind the Mercedes van.

Judge Helen Boyle said there was no aggravating factor in the case and she imposed a ten-month suspended prison sentence and a mandatory four-year disqualification from driving.

Conor Newman, son of the deceased, said, “My late father Pete was a larger than life character.

"He had such a positive impact on the lives of everyone he knew. He had so many future goals he wanted to live and experience, his bucket list won’t be completed now.

“On a personal level I will never get over his sudden death but as my father would have wanted I do forgive the gentleman involved in the incident.

Frances Newman said of her late husband, “He was a man of routine. He was involved in music, fitness and writing. He played music his whole life. He was in a band called The Reptiles back in the day.

"I know that the man driving the van never set out to hurt anyone. An accident is an accident.”

Garda Oliver Power said there was a step at the back of the van and this might have knocked the deceased over without the sound of an impact with the back of the vehicle and that the overflow car park had a rough unfinished surface so the driver would not have been aware he was driving over the deceased.

Mr O’Leary expressed his heartfelt sorrow to the Newman family.