Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Cork TD welcomes progress on elective hospital for Cork

TD Colm Burke has welcomed the news that the business case for Cork's new elective hospital is being discussed by Department officials.
Cork TD welcomes progress on elective hospital for Cork

TD Colm Burke has welcomed the news that the business case for the Cork elective hospital has come back into the Department of Health within the last week. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Breda Graham

Fine Gael’s Spokesperson for Health and Cork North Central TD Colm Burke has welcomed the news that the business case for the Cork elective hospital has come back into the Department of Health within the last week.

It is now being assessed by Department officials and will then go to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. It is hoped that it will be quickly approved and can move very quickly into design and tender.

“In respect of potential sites for Cork, I believe that the HSE should not be expending money for acquiring additional land for an Elective Hospital as they are already the owner of land at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire on the eastern side of Cork city and this site should be considered for development.

“We cannot build a 500 or 600-bed hospital overnight. We have a greenfield site in Sarsfield Court. 

The great advantage of this site is that you are not limited, and you are unlikely to have any major planning concerns compared to anywhere else. We should be planning block by block.

“We should also consider putting a private partnership in place to build the hospital. The private sector could then design, build, finance and sell back to the HSE over a period of time. I believe that this is the quickest, most efficient way of seeing this hospital come to fruition,” he said.

Deputy Burke said that the elective hospital would not only deal with the current healthcare challenges in Cork but would also provide and cater for the healthcare challenges in the wider Munster region.

40809609[/readmre]

More in this section

City Hall seeking to shorten inquest waiting times at Cork City Coroner's Court to help grieving families City Hall seeking to shorten inquest waiting times at Cork City Coroner's Court to help grieving families
Cork hospital bed shortage ‘very challenging’ Cork hospital bed shortage ‘very challenging’
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Elderly Cork man lost thousands in email fraud scam 
Met Éireann raises warning level for Cork: Storm Eunice expected to bring ‘challenging weather’

Met Éireann raises warning level for Cork: Storm Eunice expected to bring ‘challenging weather’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more