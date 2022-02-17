Cork TD welcomes progress on elective hospital for Cork

Fine Gael’s Spokesperson for Health and Cork North Central TD Colm Burke has welcomed the news that the business case for the Cork elective hospital has come back into the Department of Health within the last week.

It is now being assessed by Department officials and will then go to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. It is hoped that it will be quickly approved and can move very quickly into design and tender.

“In respect of potential sites for Cork, I believe that the HSE should not be expending money for acquiring additional land for an Elective Hospital as they are already the owner of land at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire on the eastern side of Cork city and this site should be considered for development.

“We cannot build a 500 or 600-bed hospital overnight. We have a greenfield site in Sarsfield Court.

The great advantage of this site is that you are not limited, and you are unlikely to have any major planning concerns compared to anywhere else. We should be planning block by block.

“We should also consider putting a private partnership in place to build the hospital. The private sector could then design, build, finance and sell back to the HSE over a period of time. I believe that this is the quickest, most efficient way of seeing this hospital come to fruition,” he said.

Deputy Burke said that the elective hospital would not only deal with the current healthcare challenges in Cork but would also provide and cater for the healthcare challenges in the wider Munster region.

