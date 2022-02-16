Storm Eunice expected to bring ‘challenging weather’ on Friday, warns Met Éireann

Met Éireann is warning that Storm Eunice is expected to bring “disruptive and challenging weather” conditions on Friday, with impacts from strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected.

Authorities are currently closely watching forcast models and say that at the moment, southern areas are expected to see the strongest winds as a result of the low-pressure system.

A yellow wind, rain and snow warning has been issued for the entire country and will come into effect early on Friday morning and will stay in place until Friday afternoon.

Yellow wind and snow warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland.

Transport disruption possible

Met Éireann says the storm will likely bring a risk of fallen trees from strong winds and hazardous driving conditions and possibly disruption to transport from heavy rain and snow.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring some challenging weather conditions, especially on Friday morning as strong winds, heavy rain and snow moves across the country,” said Met Éireann meteorologist, Matthew Martin.

“At the moment it looks like northern and western areas are most likely to see the heaviest snow falls, with southern areas expected to see the strongest winds, however we’re still a few days ahead and the details of when and where are likely to change. With this in mind, we’re urging people to keep a very close eye on the forecast and warnings for their area as these may change in the coming days.”

Coastal impacts

Coastal impacts are also expected.

"We’re in a period of high tides at the moment and this in combination with strong winds and stormy conditions means there is a high risk of large coastal waves and coastal flooding on Friday, especially along southern and eastern coasts,” said Met Éireann’s hydrometeorologist Jennifer Canavan.

“As such we’re urging people to take extreme care near coastal areas and paths.”

Storm Eunice is the second low-pressure system to hit Ireland this week with parts of the country today feeling the effects of Storm Dudley.

A yellow wind warning is in place across the country until midnight, with a risk of coastal flooding and also some spot flooding in areas from heavy rain.

A blustery day is expected tomorrow, Thursday with a mix of bright spells and some heavy showers, before cloud, rain and strengthening winds arrive ahead of Storm Eunice.