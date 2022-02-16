Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 15:37

Storm Eunice expected to bring ‘challenging weather’ on Friday, warns Met Éireann

A yellow wind, rain and snow warning will be in place in Cork.
Storm Eunice expected to bring ‘challenging weather’ on Friday, warns Met Éireann

Battling the wind and rain with an umbrella in Cork city. A yellow wind, rain and snow warning has been issued for the entire country and will come into effect early on Friday morning and will stay in place until Friday afternoon.

Mary Corcoran

Met Éireann is warning that Storm Eunice is expected to bring “disruptive and challenging weather” conditions on Friday, with impacts from strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected.

Authorities are currently closely watching forcast models and say that at the moment, southern areas are expected to see the strongest winds as a result of the low-pressure system.

A yellow wind, rain and snow warning has been issued for the entire country and will come into effect early on Friday morning and will stay in place until Friday afternoon.

Yellow wind and snow warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland.

Transport disruption possible 

Met Éireann says the storm will likely bring a risk of fallen trees from strong winds and hazardous driving conditions and possibly disruption to transport from heavy rain and snow.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring some challenging weather conditions, especially on Friday morning as strong winds, heavy rain and snow moves across the country,” said Met Éireann meteorologist, Matthew Martin.

“At the moment it looks like northern and western areas are most likely to see the heaviest snow falls, with southern areas expected to see the strongest winds, however we’re still a few days ahead and the details of when and where are likely to change. With this in mind, we’re urging people to keep a very close eye on the forecast and warnings for their area as these may change in the coming days.” 

Coastal impacts 

Coastal impacts are also expected.

"We’re in a period of high tides at the moment and this in combination with strong winds and stormy conditions means there is a high risk of large coastal waves and coastal flooding on Friday, especially along southern and eastern coasts,” said Met Éireann’s hydrometeorologist Jennifer Canavan.

“As such we’re urging people to take extreme care near coastal areas and paths.” 

Storm Eunice is the second low-pressure system to hit Ireland this week with parts of the country today feeling the effects of Storm Dudley.

A yellow wind warning is in place across the country until midnight, with a risk of coastal flooding and also some spot flooding in areas from heavy rain.

A blustery day is expected tomorrow, Thursday with a mix of bright spells and some heavy showers, before cloud, rain and strengthening winds arrive ahead of Storm Eunice.

Read More

'Do whatever makes you happy': Cork woman set to appear on First Dates Ireland

More in this section

Cork comedian warns against overworking after 'nervous breakthrough'  Cork comedian warns against overworking after 'nervous breakthrough' 
Rob Heffernan 'buzzing' about new Cork Radio show Rob Heffernan 'buzzing' about new Cork Radio show
Cork man jailed for 'longest running welfare fraud in history of state' Cork man jailed for 'longest running welfare fraud in history of state'
cork weather
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Elderly Cork man lost thousands in email fraud scam 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more