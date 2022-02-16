Boil water notice put in place on Whiddy Island

Residents on the Whiddy Island Public Water Supply Scheme are being notified that they will be able to consume water from the public supply again, however, this water must be boiled before use.

‘A do not consume’ notice was put in place for customers of the water supply scheme last September due to low water levels at a raw water extraction point which resulted in a prolonged period of high levels of colour and turbidity in the treated water.

Irish Water says that a significant amount of improvement works have taken place to address this issue, and said that while the water quality has improved, turbidity in the water remains at a higher than acceptable state.

Following intermediary works and consultation with the HSE, it said that those on the supply are being notified that a boil water notice will be in place until further notice.

“A significant amount of improvement works were completed at the treatment plant on the island, which has resulted in improved water quality but unfortunately turbidity still remains higher than acceptable.

"However, this has put us in a better position and has allowed us to transition into a Boil Water Notice,” said Niall O’Riordan of Irish Water.

Mr O’Riordan said that in an effort to further escalate and address the issues, Irish Water has engaged a specialist contractor to carry out additional works.

“It is hard for us to put a time frame on when we may be able to lift the Boil Water Notice, but we are hopeful that this can be achieved in March once the additional works are complete and subject to water quality sampling results.

“Public health remains our number one priority.

"We would like to thank the people of Whiddy Island for their patience and cooperation throughout and wish to remind everyone that water can be consumed but it must be boiled before use," he said.

Irish Water said it is working closely with Cork County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so.

Updates will be available on its Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via its customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

