Free sanitary products expected to soon be available at public libraries in Cork city

FREE sanitary products are soon to be available to the public in the 10 Cork City libraries as part of an initiative to ensure dignity.

A joint motion tabled by Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan and co-signed by his party colleague councillor Mary Rose Desmond, Green Left councillor Lorna Bogue, and Sinn Féin councillor Fiona Kerins called for free sanitary products to be provided in Cork City Council buildings.

A motion proposed by Labour councillor John Maher called on the council to set aside €10,000 for free sanitary products in female toilets in council buildings, swimming pools and community centres.

In a report to councillors at Monday’s full council meeting, city council stated the idea “was one of the first areas of interest of the new Women’s Caucus” and works to begin a ‘Period Product Provision’ project are underway.

It also stated that the pilot will be a collaboration with the Sexual Health Centre Cork which has as part of its strategic plan, planned to provide for sexual health and period product hubs in the city.

The 10 city libraries, being “important community hubs” and which are “open to all and freely accessible” are to be the initial pilot locations “for the installation of ‘pick’n’mix’ style units” where anyone who needs the products can access them.

Mr Maher welcomed the progress but said the pilot should be expanded to include additional locations. “We’re going in the right direction but I would call for us to be a bit more ambitious and definitely expand the scope.”

Speaking to The Echo, chair of the council’s Women’s Caucus, councillor Mary Rose Desmond, said the pilot project is due to begin in the first quarter of this year.

“We’ve already put the funding in behind it. City council have put €15,000 towards it and there is a grant application gone into the Department of Health that we’re very optimistic about for another €10,000 and that will allow us to roll it out to the 10 city libraries as a pilot project,” she said.

It is understood the project may be rolled out to other locations following the pilot.