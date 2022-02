POLITICIANS in Cork have welcomed funding for the city and county under a €597 million investment programme for regional and local roads announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan on Tuesday.

The overall funding, which will increase by over 4% this year, will allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,550kms to be strengthened nationally.

A total allocation of €76,123,608 is earmarked for Cork, €10,306,120 of which is set aside for Cork City Council and €65,817,488 of which is set aside for Cork County Council.

Cork East TD and Fianna Fáil Transport spokesperson James O’Connor welcomed the funding, of which nearly 13% will be spent on roads across Cork City and County.

"In the last few months, as part of the Transport and Communications committee, I have asked Minister Eamon Ryan and his officials at the Department of Transport that more money be spent on roads to protect and improve them, as many people who will be using them will have either private vehicles or will use public transport and will want proper sustainable infrastructure that can be used daily for many years to come.

TD James O'Connor welcomed the funding for Cork City and County.

“I am pleased to say that the €76million funding for Cork city and county is very much welcomed,” Deputy O’Connor said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon welcomed the funding for various projects in Cork city including the restoration fund of €5 million, discretionary grant of €3 million, safety improvement works of €406,000, bridge rehabilitation of €710,000, drainage works of €386,000 and climate change works of €270,000.

The Cork City South-East councillor said that one of the main delights in the funding is the €161,000 allocation for safety improvement works at the Ballinlough Road/Bellair Estate Junction where Our Lady of Lourdes school is located.

20 years ago, I got the barrier out in front. There wasn’t even a barrier and so when the kids would come out of the school they were straight out onto the Ballinlough Road and for a long time we’ve been trying to do something with that junction.

He said that principal Mercedes Campion is also “delighted” with the funding and that he has asked City Council’s road engineer, head of infrastructure and head of operations to “get on with this as a priority without delay”.

Cllr Terry Shannon has welcomed the funding for the Ballinlough area. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“I’d like to see it, if at all possible, finished before the kids come back to school in September. That’s a long shot and a long call but we’re not reinventing the wheel so I hope that will happen,” he said.

Cllr Shannon also welcomed €73,000 for Ardfallen Road drainage works and €28,000 for Carrigmore Park which has had “a major flooding issue for years”.

Minister Ryan said that the main priority in 2022 continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network.

Minister Ryan also confirmed that a new two-year work programme under the Community Involvement Scheme is starting this year with €15 million being allocated to the Scheme in 2022.