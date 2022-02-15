N40 cleared after a number of vehicles collide; traffic now moving after delays for Cork motorists

UPDATED 19:22

A rear-end collision that occurred on the N40 South Ring Road in the city this evening has been cleared.

Gardaí in Cork confirmed that the collision which took place earlier this evening has since been cleared after a number of vehicles collided.

No injuries were reported, and emergency services have since left the scene.





EARLIER

MOTORISTS are facing long delays this evening with reports of a collision on the South Link.

Traffic is backed up westbound on the N40 from the Jack Lynch tunnel to Mount Vernon after a collision close to the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles are involved.