Super Bowl shindig pulls a crowd in Douglas

Hundreds of sports fans gathered together on Sunday night for the American Football extravaganza, the Super Bowl.

Cork’s American Football Club, The Admirals organised a shindig for the event at East Village pub in Douglas.

Speaking to The Echo, committee member and defence coach Brendan Kelleher said a great night was had by all.

“We had great numbers, great game, so it was good to be kinda back, we missed it the past two years, so great to be back.”

There was a couple of hundred people there and a good crowd until halftime, which would have been 1am, the game would have been over 2.30/3am.”

Brendan said it was nice to watch the game in a pub.

“They have a dozen screens in there, big screens and good sound and a better atmosphere than watching on the couch at home alone.”

The Admirals have a few games going on the night and some people came away with a bit of cash thanks to potluck.

We did a squares competition, with random scores. So depending on the score at the end of each quarter, someone won something, so we had a couple of winners over the night. It gives you something to root for, whether you are a fan of either of the teams or not.”

Chatting about the result, the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20 to 23, Brendan said he would have been leaning towards the Bengals.

“The LA Rams, are a new team to win, the Bengals would have been a bit of a Cinderella story and the main guy for the Bengals is a young quarterback who is very likeable and the face of the NFL for a long time so we would have been rooting for him, so a bit disappointed for him.” Despite this, Brendan said it was an exciting game.

“But for the neutral, the most important thing was a good game, and it was a tight game, it was very close and it was only decided in the last minute to thirty seconds and the other thing was the half time show was good.”

Dr Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar performed a number of songs at the halftime show.

“Like it or love it, it's part of the Super Bowl event. I don’t think there was any divided opinion on the halftime show this year, the fact that it was in LA and they got Dre and Snoop Dog and everybody else that they got made it one to remember.”

The Admiral Club which is celebrating 20 years this year, is looking forward to kicking off their season on March 20 against the Dublin Rebels and they are gunning for the top prize.

“We have had no seasons the last two years, but we won the Shamrock Bowl, which is the All Ireland Final for American Football in Ireland, in 2018 and got to the semi-finals in 2019 so we are looking to reclaim the title.

Their first game will be played at Old Christians in Glanmire, and Brendan was quick to mention that the club were always on the lookout for fresh talent.

“We are recruiting people at the moment, we have plenty of guys to train people up from scratch.”

Brendan said there are experienced and novice in the club and anyone, male or female, interested in getting involved, should come down and give it a go.

Offering insight to the draw of the sport, Brendan said: “I think there are a lot of elements in it, the physical context, a battle between two people in every single play and then there is the mental challenge, there is a bit of a chess match going on, it's not just an arm wrestle, there is technique and thought and strategy. Every game just has so many levels and facets.

“There is a million different things going on and it's great to be involved in a team sport, I would have grown up playing soccer and GAA and its great to have a team element and there is a good group and it's nice to have something to look forward to.”