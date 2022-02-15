New city café gets off to busy start

A NEWLY opened café, which was previously home to the much-loved Idaho Café for 21 years, has been enjoying a steady first few weeks of trading on Caroline Street.

Greenwich Café opened in mid-January as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and owner Dermot O’Sullivan said the response has been great so far.

The keys were handed over after what Mr O’Sullivan described as a “tough” visit to the bank and a timely handover.

Mr O’Sullivan said that both Richard and Maireád Jacob, former owners of the premises, have been working with him as a team in getting everything up and running.

Greenwich Café opened in mid-January as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and owner Dermot O’Sullivan said the response has been great so far. Pic: Larry Cummins

He said he had no intentions of moving back to Cork, having started his career at Ballymaloe House and having worked at the Hayfield Manor and Longueville House, and was about to sign a lease on a café in Dubin, but could not turn down the opportunity on Caroline Street when offered it by the couple.

“We’ve been friends for nearly 10 years, if not more. My plans were always to open a café, Maireád knew that and I think she came to the time where it had been 21 years and she and Richard wanted to move on.

Customers enjoy pancakes at Greenwich Cafe (formerly Idaho) on Caroline Street, Cork City. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“They asked me if I would be interested in taking it over. I was in Dublin at the time, I‘ve been in Dublin for the last five years and I had no plans actually to come back to Cork.

“I thought it would be mad to turn this down because it’s a beautiful space and she said they’d be there for all the support and they have been,” he said.

He said that while his first week of the opening was very busy, there are some people who think the café is closed after what has been two years of being closed on and off due to the pandemic.

He said the café has moved away from what it was as Idaho and has taken on a new identity, with a fresh lick of paint, new artwork and a new menu.

Staff member Dora Wynne-Morgan at Greenwich Cafe (formerly Idaho) on Caroline Street, Cork City. Pic: Larry Cummins.

The majority of the menu is sourced from The English Market, as well as from other local suppliers.

“It’s a small, tight and simple menu but it’s a really good, seasonal menu and it changes every week,” he said.

“In a good way now, it is moving away from Idaho and people are meeting a new owner and enjoying that the waffles are still there but with one or two changes to my own menu,” he said.

Explaining where the name Greenwich derived from, he said that the area has a village feel to it and reminded him of Greenwich Village in New York with its neighbourhood vibe and that it officially received the seal of approval from Maireád.

Mr O’Sullivan said he is looking forward to the outdoor dining scene that Spring will bring with it on the street.

He added that while some people were still hesitant to come inside when restrictions were lifted, things are picking up and will do so moving into the new season.