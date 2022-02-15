Status Yellow wind warning issued for the entire country as Storm Dudley set to hit Ireland

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country, as Storm Dudley is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains this week.

The wind warning will come into effect from midday tomorrow and is set to remain in place until midday on Thursday.

The national weather forecaster has said westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 – 110km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground.

It's turning very unsettled this week with two named storms on the way, #StormDudley on Wednesday and #StormEunice on Friday.



Warnings in place ⚠️



Find out more in our News Story 📰 https://t.co/OqywLYT9o4 pic.twitter.com/B3KkRGTSBn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 14, 2022

A combination of high tide and strong winds will also lead to flooding on exposed coasts.

The forecast for Munster today states that more rain is expected this afternoon and this evening, with “heavy falls” at times leading to a risk of localised flooding.

It will be very wet tonight with widespread rain continuing to bring a risk of flooding in places.

The rain will eventually clear eastwards overnight followed by scattered showers.

Tomorrow will be a very windy day.

“Winds will increase strong to gale force with stormy conditions likely to develop in exposed areas with the risk of some coastal flooding from wave overtopping,” Met Éireann states.

Tomorrow will also be a wet day with scattered showers throughout, but these are expected to clear later in the evening.

Met Éireann has also warned that another storm, Storm Eunice, looks likely to track up over parts of Ireland later on Thursday night and during Friday, bringing with it the potential for some severe winds. It also has the potential to bring falls of snow.