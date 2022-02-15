'Dangerous situation' at CUH as highest ever number of people on trolleys there recorded 

The situation in Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been described as "unacceptable" by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

According to INMO figures, there are 84 people on trolleys at the hospital today - the highest number of patients recorded on trolleys in CUH since the union began Trolleywatch in 2006.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway said: “Today’s figures in CUH are of no surprise to those working in the hospital. The discharge rates simply are not keeping up with the admission rates and that is one of the reasons why we are seeing such high numbers on trolleys in CUH.

“This is a very dangerous situation in CUH, and staff can’t wait any longer for the South/Southwest Hospital Group to intervene.

"It is not acceptable to us that the hospital group continue to blame the problems in CUH on the national picture. The INMO has been calling for the HSE and the hospital group to create a bespoke plan for CUH.

“Year in and year out, we see the same problems in CUH at wintertime. Staff feel abandoned because they feel that neither the hospital group nor the HSE are listening to their concerns.

“We need to see all non-emergency activity in the hospital curtailed and all private capacity in the region utilised where possible.

“Unless the South/Southwest Hospital Group takes urgent action, we are going to see many more record-breaking days like this in Cork University Hospital.”

Elsewhere in Cork there are 11 people without a bed at the Mercy University Hospital and two patients on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital.

Nationally, there are 532 people on trolleys today.

Statement

A statement, issued on behalf of the South/South West Hospital Group said: "The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

"Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

"Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time."

