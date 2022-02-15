Rescued cyclists urge air ambulance support

THREE cyclists who were airlifted to hospital following separate incidents last year have appealed to people to get on their bikes and raise funds for the North Cork-based Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The organisation has been chosen as one of the official beneficiaries for the 2022 Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

Barry Cunningham, Diarmuid O’Donovan, and Darren Lynch are among more than 500 people who were aided by the Community Air Ambulance last year.

All three sustained serious injuries after coming off their bikes in North Cork, West Kerry, and West Cork, respectively.

Barry from Dromahane explained how he was mountain-biking on a forestry trail in North Cork in March of 2021 when he fell off his bike. He broke his wrist and several ribs in the accident.

“I was on my own at the top of this mountain, I couldn’t see houses, roads or anything,” he said.

“I was in a lot of pain and was finding it difficult to breathe. However, when I saw the helicopter approaching, it was a fantastic feeling. There was a huge sense of relief when the chopper landed next to me and I knew that everything would be OK.”

This year will be Barry’s 10th year in a row participating in the Ring of Kerry cycle.

“I hope that as many cyclists as possible will choose to participate on behalf of the Irish Community Air Ambulance this July. We are all vulnerable as cyclists, but there is immense peace of mind knowing that the air ambulance is available if you find yourself in a serious situation like I did.”

Barry, Diarmuid, and Darren are now encouraging cyclists to register and take part in the Ring of Kerry on behalf of the organisation.

The 175km event returns on Saturday, July 2, starting and ending in Killarney.

Cyclists are invited to select one of six charities to represent on the cycle, including the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

To register for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance visit ringofkerrycycle.ie