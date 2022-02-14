'He took off running and discarded the box': Cocaine and cannabis found after garda chase in Cork town 

Mitchelstown gardaí chased after a young man who fled from them and they saw him discarding a Tupperware box which contained drug deals of cannabis and cocaine totalling over €1,500.

Garda David Forsythe outlined the background to the case at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where the accused was convicted on two counts of having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Garda Forsythe and colleagues were on patrol after 1am on July 18 2020 in the Mitchelstown area when they saw three young men walking towards them.

One of these men was Bryan Murphy and he was carrying a Tupperware box under his right arm.

“He took off running to a residential area and discarded the box in a wooded area. I had eyes on him at all times. I saw him discard this Tupperware box.

“The undergrowth was searched and the box was recovered. Inside were 57 smaller bags of cannabis, a quantity of cocaine and more small plastic bags. The value of the cannabis was €1,042 and the cocaine had a street value of €587.

“He made full admissions when questioned. He is 28 years old. He is in a long-term relationship. He is unemployed. He has 70 previous convictions,” Garda Forsythe testified.

Seven of those convictions were for having drugs for his own use and one was for having drugs for sale or supply to others.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said of the accused, “He had fairly chaotic life growing up. That continued into his adulthood. When this occurred in 2020 he got into a degree of trouble.”

Mr O’Sullivan said the accused was trying to address his difficulties in custody with a view to coming out and putting his life on a better footing.

Sentence suspended

Judge Helen Boyle imposed an 18-month prison sentence suspended on condition that the accused would cooperate with addiction treatment services.

Judge Boyle noted that what gardaí discovered in the Tupperware box was in effect the paraphernalia of drug-dealing.

“You were fully cooperative and there was no evidence of any of the trappings of wealth.

“As Mr O’Sullivan said, you had a chaotic background and you are an addict. You have not been in trouble since July 2020 and you entered treatment programmes. You went into custody on December 10 2021. You had a high degree of culpability. You had drugs, weighing scales and plastic bags. There is no doubt about what you were doing,” Judge Boyle said.