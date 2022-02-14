Home intruder incident sees 'traumatised' student issue warning

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 16:41

 Gardaí confirmed they attended an incident of burglary which occurred at a residence on Roman Street, Cork City at approximately 4:30am on Friday, 11 February.
Roisin Burke

A young student has taken to social media to warn other women about the importance of securing your home after she awoke at 4am last Friday morning to a man standing at the end of her bed.

Posting on Twitter, Keyara Connolly, 21, said: “Friday, at 4 am, I was woken up (home alone) to a man standing at the end of my bed in the pitch dark. Luckily he left after me continuously screaming. Still, it was a very traumatic experience. Please remember to lock your doors girls. Especially in the Cork City area.”

Gardaí confirmed they attended an incident of burglary which occurred at a residence on Roman Street, Cork City at approximately 4:30am on Friday, 11 February.

“No belongings were taken from the property and no injuries were sustained over the course of this incident.” The Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ms Connolly said “It was pitch dark I couldn’t see anything,” she explained. “The man had a very high-pitched voice and a foreign accent, and I just thought it was a boy joking.” “He kind of walked into the bedroom and he was walking up beside my bed and I was screaming at this point,” she said.

"I could only see the shadow of his hands, but he was holding them up and he was hushing me, and I just started screaming louder."

The young student said she was “petrified” by the incident which she said was “traumatising.” 

The Cork student has returned home to Tipperary and said she has decided to move out of the house in Cork city where the incident occurred.

