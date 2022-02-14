Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 13:50

Cork business looking for families to become 'toy testers'

Clever Tots Toy Club was launched by Jenel and Didier Sanders last year with the hope of preventing some of the waste that goes along with toy shopping for children.
Cork business looking for families to become 'toy testers'

Clever Tots Toy Club was launched by Jenel and Didier Sanders last year with the hope of preventing some of the waste that goes along with toy shopping for children.

Martha Brennan

A CORK business is looking for 10 local families to become toy testers.

Clever Tots Toy Club was launched by Jenel and Didier Sanders last year with the hope of preventing some of the waste that goes along with toy shopping for children.

Members of the club, which is the first of its kind in Ireland, receive a delivery with four age-appropriate and eco-friendly toys per month.

Once the toys are returned the following month, they are sanitised and sent off to another family.

Now, Clever Tots is looking for parents with children aged three years and younger to try out the service for free and share their experiences online.

“Our goal is to increase the awareness of our Clever Tots Toy Club online within social media communities, where we know parents like to spend some of their downtime,” said Ms Sanders.

“You can’t beat the peer recommendation of a product or service, particularly when you can truly see in photos and videos that the user is really enjoying and benefiting from it.

“We’re looking for some enthusiastic Brand Ambassadors to share their experience. All that we ask is for you to capture some of the fun you have while playing with our toys and share it on social media.” 

All of the club’s toys are purposely selected by child neuro-developmental expert Ollwyn Moran.

“The toys I have chosen for each age range of development within the Clever Tots Toy Club have been purposefully selected to provide the optimum stimulation and learning opportunities for each child,” Ms Moran said.

“During the period from birth to age three, a child’s brain will experience the biggest period of development in their life, producing more than a million neural connections each second.

“Clever Tots Toy Club has created toy sets for members from three months to three years to encourage playful learning. This kind of parent and child engaged structured and unstructured playtime, provides some of the most important building blocks in a child’s early life.” 

To apply, post a picture of your child on Instagram or Facebook and tag Clever Tots Toy Club using the hashtag #CleverTotsBrandRep2022.

Read More

Cork ETB aiming to meet the demands of diverse learners at every age

More in this section

Gardaí seeking witnesses after elderly brother and sister threatened at knifepoint in Cork city and sum of cash taken Gardaí seeking witnesses after elderly brother and sister threatened at knifepoint in Cork city and sum of cash taken
Fota Wildlife Park welcomes a new arrival Fota Wildlife Park welcomes a new arrival
Fears for safety of Cork students after reports of drink spiking Fears for safety of Cork students after reports of drink spiking
cork business
'We couldn't do anything because he was going to stab us': Cork woman robbed at knifepoint speaks out

'We couldn't do anything because he was going to stab us': Cork woman robbed at knifepoint speaks out

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more