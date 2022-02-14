'We couldn't do anything because he was going to stab us': Cork woman robbed at knifepoint speaks out

An 83 year old woman who was threatened at knife point during an aggravated burglary at her brother's home in Cork city yesterday has spoken out about the "awful fright" the siblings received during the incident.

Shortly after 7.30am, a male intruder entered the home of Gerry O'Halloran on Boyce's Street and threatened the 79-year-old at knifepoint.

Mr O’Halloran’s sister Mary came upon the scene when calling to the house to visit her brother and was also threatened.

According to Gardaí, the intruder left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

After the emergency services arrived, Mr and Ms O’Halloran were taken to the Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ms O'Halloran said that her brother was still in hospital this morning.

"I’m not feeling too bad today just trying to get over it," she told 96FM's Opinion Line.

"He was not hurt but is shaken so they kept him in and I went home as I’m looking after my sister as well. He’s afraid inside in the hospital."

Ms O'Halloran said the intruder held a long knife up to her throat during the incident.

"He had a knife up to us, a long knife with a blade on it. He had it up to my throat and to Gerry’s as well because he wanted money off us," she said.

"We couldn’t do anything else but to give it because he was going to stab us.

"He had cut the phone line and he took down three bulbs and shades in the front room. He took the lights down."

GoFundMe

After Mr O’Halloran was admitted to the hospital, paramedics Keith Harrington and Sean Healy decided to set up a GoFundMe page online to try to fundraise for the siblings.

The goal had been to return some of the estimated €1,800 the O’Hallorans had lost back to them but after just one day, the fundraiser has received over €28,000 in donations.

“They were extremely shook but they’re delighted with the money raised through the GoFundMe,” Mr Harrington told The Echo.

“We actually had to Google how to set it up but we brought it to them as something we could possibly do and they were happy for us to go ahead.”

'It's despicable'

Local Cork City Councillor Mick Nugent called for anyone with information on the incident to call the Gardaí, who are still appealing for witnesses.

“My heart goes out to the O'Hallorans. They’re both very well regarded in the area and on a Sunday evening for that to happen, it’s despicable,” Mr Nugent said.

“Boyce’s Street is undergoing regeneration but residents have had a lot to put up with over the years.

"Thankfully, incidents like this aren’t that common but it is very upsetting for everyone in the area. It’s disgusting really.

“Hopefully the perpetrator will be apprehended sooner rather than later. I would urge anybody who has information to pass it on to the Gardaí.”

In a statement yesterday evening, Gardaí said that they were keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6.30am and 9.00am who may have witnessed anything.

They are also appealing to road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Mr Harrington's GoFundMe page can be found here.