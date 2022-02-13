Gardaí seeking witnesses after elderly brother and sister threatened at knifepoint in Cork city and sum of cash taken

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in the Gurranabraher area this morning.

Shortly after 7.30am, a male intruder entered the home of Gerry O'Halloran and threatened the 79-year-old at knifepoint.

Mr O’Halloran’s sister, Mary O’Halloran (83), came upon the scene when calling to the house to visit her brother and was also threatened.

According to Gardaí, the intruder left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

After the emergency services arrived, Mr and Ms O’Halloran were taken to the Mercy Hospital by local paramedics Keith Harrington and Sean Healy with non-life threatening injuries.

After Mr O’Halloran was admitted to the hospital, Mr Harrington and Mr Healy decided to set up a GoFundMe page online to try to fundraise for the siblings.

The goal had been to return some of the estimated €1,800 the O’Hallorans had lost back to them but after just eight hours, the fundraiser had received over €5,000 in donations.

Over 211 people had donated to the fundraiser by 8.30pm this evening.

“They were extremely shook but they’re delighted with the money raised through the GoFundMe,” Mr Harrington told The Echo.

“We actually had to Google how to set it up but we brought it to them as something we could possibly do and they were happy for us to go ahead.”

Gardaí are appealing for any information the public may have in relation to the incident.

In a statement yesterday evening, Gardaí said that they were keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6.30am and 9.00am who may have witnessed anything.

They are also appealing to road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Mr Harrington's GoFundMe page can be found here.