Cork ETB aiming to meet the demands of diverse learners at every age

CORK Education and Training Board (ETB) has launched Cork College of FET — the new identity for its further education and training colleges, centres, and services.

Cork College of FET brings together Cork ETB’s further education and training facilities across the city and county under one umbrella.

The unification promises to not only provide but widen the pathways for every learner. Plans for Cork College of FET incorporate a significant emphasis on the provision of flexible and technology-enabled learning opportunities and a range of new apprenticeships.

John Fitzgibbons, director of further education and training at Cork ETB, said the restructuring is a positive move.

“It is good news and a good development, it is a progression from where Cork ETB has come from since 2013 and it is building on that history,” said Mr Fitzgibbons.

“It is looking to the future and how we deliver services for learners in the first instance and the type of courses and programmes that are necessary for them whether they are a school leaver or a mature learner coming back to education.”

He said the restructuring will build on Cork ETB’s existing services.

“It builds on the type of approach to integration and streamlining services that we had been building up over the last nine years. It also builds on the experience of the last two years. We can deliver programmes in a different way and in a more flexible way. The structure that we are putting in place is intended to exploit those over the next years and decades.”

The onset of the Covid pandemic in early 2020 created numerous challenges for all educational settings, and teachers and students alike. However, it also presented new opportunities, such as looking into a blended approach along with continuing the traditional face to face system. Mr Fitzgibbons said they now have the potential to deliver programmes to regions previously out of their reach.

“Over the last two years, there has been a lot of learning in relation to blended learning options, online options, and how we can deliver programmes maybe to regions where we were not able to deliver programmes in the past, as we were very much focused on a face-to-face model. Face to face will still be a hugely important part of what we do and how we deliver programmes, but it is not the only way. It is blending that face to face with online delivery so that we get a much more flexible and adaptive form of delivery in the future. That is part of what we are trying to build with this FET college.”

SIMPLIFIED CHOICES

Mr Fitzgibbons also said the new identity will help to simplify choices for prospective students.

“I think it should become much easier and much more easily understood by learners of what the offerings are and how they link together. A lot of the thinking behind our decision is simplifying it for the learner so it is much easier to understand what the programme is about — will it be available online or face to face, what level is it at, is it full time or part time, and will it get me a qualification at a level that I need it at?”

Cork ETB has become a driving force of education and training since its founding in 2013.

“I think we have been quite successful — bringing together two VECs and the training function that was formally under Fás at a time of quite significant challenges, I suppose, economically in the country. We have significant ambitions to deliver facilities and quality courses right across Cork county and Cork City. It will require some significant investment in some of our centres, both existing centres and new centres over the years ahead.”

Mr Fitzgibbons and his colleagues in Cork ETB are keen to guard against complacency and he said they want to build on their success.

“We have very strong relationships between Cork ETB, MTU, and UCC. We have always had strong progressions from our further education PLC courses into UCC and MTU. There is an opportunity to build on those and there is a commitment there with our partners in higher education to see how we expand those.

“The other side is the employment side. Employment needs are changing the training needs for employment. There is still a requirement for training for people who are entering employment. More significantly, we are seeing the demands for training for people who are in employment so that they maintain their skills levels, they maintain their currency of skills, and they develop new skills to meet the needs of employers going forward. That is all being addressed. Through this Cork College of FET and the various programmes that are available for employers, like skills to compete and skills to advance, I think this is the ideal time to reshape and continue the restructuring that we began back in 2013.”

Mr Fitzgibbons said apprenticeships are attracting young people, but also a significant cohort of mature people keen to change their career path.

“We are seeing a very interesting thing with apprenticeships. A lot of them in the traditional crafts are still very much young people and school leavers, but we are seeing a very significant cohort of older people and more mature people who are changing their career direction and want to try something different.

“There are apprenticeships there for a range of jobs such as accounting technicians, commis chefs, auctioneering and property services, and financial services. Previously, somebody would have said, ‘I would have to get a degree and then after my four-year degree I have to find a job’. Now you can say to somebody there is an apprenticeship there where you learn the skills and the trade, while you are earning at the same time, which is a huge bonus for people of all ages.”

Mr Fitzgibbons said lifelong learning is also an important concept in Cork ETB.

“There is a lot of emphasis on lifelong learning and more needs to be done in that space. I would genuinely say that throughout Cork there are lifelong learning options for people there. They start from people who maybe didn’t have great educational experiences when they were in school and maybe have additional needs in terms of literacy and numeracy.

"The literacy and numeracy strategy that was launched by the minister last year will support our activities in Cork ETB, which is very much geared to meeting the needs of those people. There are also lifelong learning opportunities for people who want to change their career path, their outlook in life, or maybe want to do something for personal development.

“Lifelong learning is hugely important for all of us. We learn every day.”