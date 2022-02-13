Pharmacy union says that potential crisis is looming

THE Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has said that the country is approaching a “potential crisis” if more pharmacists aren’t trained in Ireland.

The union, which represents community pharmacists across the country, is calling for a new school of pharmacy to be established to address the issue.

Becoming a pharmacist in Ireland requires studying for five years to obtain a Masters level qualification. The courses are currently offered in just three higher education institutes, including University College Cork.

Last year, 165 pharmacists became qualified in Ireland, which the IPU said was insufficient due to increasing demands on the sector.

In total, there are just over 6,700 registered pharmacists in Ireland.

“This is simply not enough and it’s leading to major problems for community pharmacies across the country,” said IPU President Dermot Twomey.

“This needs to be addressed urgently. At this rate, the sector will soon be unable to cope with retirements, let alone the pressures caused by our growing population that is increasingly older, as well as greater demands on the sector as a whole.”

In addition, the IPU said that pharmacists are playing an increasingly important role in community care due to a shortage of GPs across the country.

“Pharmacists are increasingly providing additional services such as vaccinations, smoking cessation therapy and diabetes and blood pressure monitoring. Pharmacists are doing more and proud to be doing so, but if there aren’t enough pharmacists a reduction in services is inevitable,” Mr Twomey said.

Rebecca Cooke, Sarah Vaughan, Sophie O’Donovan, and Garzie Khama graduated with a Bachelors's Degree in Pharmacy at UCC last year. UCC is one of three universities in the country offering the degree.

“Establishing a new school of pharmacy at one of our many excellent third level institutions could have a dramatic effect on the sector.

"This could also help reduce the CAO points requirements allowing more young people interested in a career in pharmacy to achieve that goal."

“For too long Ireland has relied on the UK and other countries to train our healthcare workers, in particular pharmacists. We cannot expect other countries to fill the gaps of our education system any longer.

“This must be a priority for today or it will be a major problem in the years ahead.”