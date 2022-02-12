Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 18:36

Spot flood warning as 'intense' rain forecast for Cork 

The warning comes into force at 2am on Sunday. 
Met Éireann has warned of a risk of spot flooding in Cork and a number of other counties. 

Echo reporter

Met Éireann has warned of a risk of spot flooding in Cork and a number of other counties, with a rain warning coming into effect in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

"Some intense falls of rain likely with the risk of spot flooding, especially on high ground," the forecaster said as it issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford. 

The warning comes into force at 2am on Sunday and remains in place until 11am. 

As the rain eases off, brighter spells and showers will follow in the west and southwest of the country but heavy clouds and rain will linger in the north and east.

Temperatures of between 5C and 9C can be expected, with cooler conditions possible at times throughout the afternoon.

The forecaster says showers will be mostly confined to the northern and Atlantic coasts as the evening comes in, with conditions turning wintery at night, particularly over higher ground.

Temperatures will drop to 0C in parts with some ice and frosty patches possible in parts.

